Porter-Gaud wins close contest with Ben Lippen Oct 19, 2018 11:53 PM EDT Greg Brzozowski, CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Only three touchdowns were scored all night between Ben Lippen and Porter-Gaud, but the Cyclones outlasted the Falcons 14-7. Ben Lippen dropped to 2-6 on the season. Categories: High School Football, Sports Tags: FridayNightFever, SCHSFB