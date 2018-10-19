Porter-Gaud wins close contest with Ben Lippen

Greg Brzozowski,

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Only three touchdowns were scored all night between Ben Lippen and Porter-Gaud, but the Cyclones outlasted the Falcons 14-7.

Ben Lippen dropped to 2-6 on the season.

