Richland Library Northeast to host Grand Opening
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library Northeast will host a Grand Opening Celebration for the newly renovated space. It will take place Friday, October 19 from 10am to Noon.
Here is the information about the event from the Richland Library:
WHERE: Richland Library Northeast
7490 Parklane Rd.,
Columbia, SC 29223
WHO: The event is free & open to the public.
WHY: In November 2013, Richland County residents passed a
$59 million bond referendum that would enhance library facilities
over the next several years.
$59 million bond referendum that would enhance library facilities
over the next several years.
The community is invited to commemorate the completion of the newly-renovated and reconfigured Richland Library Northeast (7490 Parklane Road) during a grand opening celebration from
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday, October 19. It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.