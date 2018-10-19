Richland Library Northeast to host Grand Opening

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland Library Northeast will host a Grand Opening Celebration for the newly renovated space. It will take place Friday, October 19 from 10am to Noon.

Here is the information about the event from the Richland Library:

WHERE:    Richland Library Northeast

                         7490 Parklane Rd.,
                         Columbia, SC 29223

WHO:       The event is free & open to the public.
 
WHY:        In November 2013, Richland County residents passed a
$59 million bond referendum that would enhance library facilities
over the next several years.

The community is invited to commemorate the completion of the newly-renovated and reconfigured Richland Library Northeast (7490 Parklane Road) during a grand opening celebration from
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Friday, October 19. It includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

