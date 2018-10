Suspect found in woods after TD Bank robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is in custody after a Saturday morning bank robbery.

The incident happened at 11:15am at the TD Bank in the 8800 block of Farrow Road.

Officials say they spotted the suspect’s vehicle shortly after getting a description. A suspect was also found in the woods near Flint Lake Drive.

No charges have been filed yet.

Richland County Deputies continue to investigate.