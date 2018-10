Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–The city of Cayce has hired a new city manager.

Last week the city announced Tracy Hegler would take over the role left vacant by Brian Watkins.

According to a city of Cayce spokesperson Watkins was fired without cause on October 17th after just three months on the job.

No reason was given for the termination.

Hegler’s first day on the job will be November 19th.