Child ejected from car after crash in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY.SC (WOLO)- Multiple people were injured, including a child who was ejected from a car during a wreck Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Calks Ferry Road and Fairview Road in Lexington County.

“We saw all kind of commotion going up through the traffic at the intersection,” resident David Crider said.

“It was really hectic trying to get to work coming from my school,Harley Smith, who works at the Dollar General across the street said.

Witnesses say the car wrapped around a pole after a tractor trailer crashed into the cars side.

“There was a car mangled all up,” Crider said. “It looked bad.”

The wreck backed up traffic for hours. People who come to the intersection often say it’s seen its share of accidents.

“Honestly I think they need to do something out here because its a lot out here sometimes,” Smith said.

“It’d be good to see a light there,” Crider said. “I think there would probably be less accidents if we had a light there.”