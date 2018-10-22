Clemson ranks 22nd in preseason AP Poll

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson University men’s basketball program is ranked No. 22 in the preseason Associated Press top 25 poll to begin the 2018-19 season, announced by the AP on Monday. Seven teams from the ACC, including the Tigers are among the top 25.

The last time the Tigers found themselves ranked in the preseason top 25 was prior to the 2009-10 season when Clemson was ranked No. 24 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches poll. This season marks the fourth time in program history the Tigers will start a season nationally ranked in a major poll.

The Tigers finished the 2017-18 season ranked No. 20 in the AP and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. It now marks the first time since the end of the 2008-09 season and beginning of the 2009-10 season that the Tigers will end a season and begin a season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Clemson is coming off of just its fourth Sweet 16 appearance in program history after a banner season. The program tied a school record for wins in a season with 25 and set a new mark for ACC wins with 11.

The Tigers will play two exhibition games before the regular season tips off on Tuesday, Nov. 6 when Clemson hosts The Citadel. The Tigers will travel to UNCW for a hurricane relief charity game on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. and return to host Barton College on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

