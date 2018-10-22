Florence County deputy shot in ambush dies weeks after shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WOLO) – A second law enforcement officer has died from injuries suffered in an ambush attack on law enforcement in Florence on October 3.

Monday (10/22) night, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Investigator Farrah B. Turner.

A statement sent Monday from FCSO Sheriff Kenney Boone said, “Farrah was the ultimate professional, excelling at everything she did. She dedicated her life to serving the victims of the worst crimes imaginable. Please pray for Farrah’s family, our FCSO family and for our community as we mourn her loss.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.