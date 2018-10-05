Florence County shooting suspect officially charged with murder of police officer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday afternoon Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced new charges in connection to the shooting death of a Florence Police Officer and the injuries of six other officers.

According to Lott, Fred Hopkins has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Officer Terrence Carraway. Hopkins also faces six counts of attempted murder, accused of ambushing officers as they arrived at his home.

Lott says the officers were at the home to interview Hopkins 27 year old son, Seth Hopkins, concerning sexual assault allegations. Lott says Seth Hopkins is now facing a criminal sexual conduct charge.

A source with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office told ABC News on Thursday that the detained suspect is Fred Hopkins, who was at the home where the shooting happened in Vintage Place, an upscale suburban neighborhood in the city of Florence, about 80 miles east of Columbia.

Hopkins allegedly began shooting at law enforcement officers who came to serve a search warrant for another individual at the residence. There were four foster children inside the home at the time of the incident, the source told ABC News.

Three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and four officers from the Florence Police Department were shot, authorities said. Some of injuries are “serious,” a spokesperson for the city of Florence told ABC News.

One of the officers was pronounced dead at a local hospital, the Florence County coroner told ABC News. That officer was identified as Florence Police Department veteran Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington.

Family, friends and the public will say goodbye to Florence Police Officer Terrence Carraway who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released information about the public viewing. It will take place on Monday, October 8 from 9am-11am at 300 West Radio Drive.

A memorial service will follow at the Florence Center at Noon.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.