Former Carolina Panthers’ Receiver Rae Carruth Released From Prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB)=Caryn Little— Former Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Rae Carruth was released from prison Monday, October 22nd after spending nearly 17 years behind bars for hiring a hitman to kill his pregnant girlfriend in 1999.

Carruth was convicted of conspiracy to 1st degree murder on January 22, 2001. Carruth’s then-girlfriend, Cherica Adams, was shot on November 16, 1999 after the couple had been on a date at a movie theater at the Arboretum.

Carruth was driving in a vehicle in front of Adams when another vehicle pulled up and a passenger, later identified as Van Brett Watkins, Sr., shot Adams four times.

Carruth drove away from the scene immediately following the shooting. Adams was eight months pregnant with Carruth’s child when she was shot.

Adams managed to call 911 to report the crime. For 12 minutes she talked to a 911 operator until emergency personnel located her in a neighborhood not far from where the shooting took place.

Adams died on December 14th, 1999 from the injuries she sustained in the shooting. Her son, Chancellor Lee Adams, survived after being delivered via an emergency caesarean section.

Chancellor suffered permanent brain damage and cerebral palsy because he did not have oxygen for nearly 70 minutes before he was born.

Carruth fled after the news spread of Adams’ death. On December 15, 1999, Carruth was found in the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot of a motel in west Tennessee by FBI agents.

Agents say they also found $3,900 in cash, two bottles of his urine, extra cloths, energy bars and a cell phone in the trunk of the vehicle.

The Carolina Panthers waived him the next day from the team.

Carruth was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and using an instrument to destroy an unborn child. He was sentenced to 18-24 years in prison.

Michael Kennedy spent more than 10 years in prison for his role in the case. Kennedy was the driver and the person who purchased the gun used in the killing of Adams. He was released from prison in 2011.

Stanley Abraham, a passenger in the car during the shooting, pleaded guilty to charges of accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was released from prison in 2001.

Watkins, the convicted trigger man, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property and attempting to kill Adams’ unborn baby. He isn’t expected to be released from prison until 20