Gamecocks, Rebels set for noon kick

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Following the close of a three-game home stand this weekend vs. Tennessee, the Gamecocks learned Monday they will face Ole Miss at noon EST, 11 a.m. local, for their November 3 showdown in Oxford.

The Southeastern Conference announced the week 10 contest would air on the SEC Network.

The Rebels lead the all-time series by a slim 8-7 margin, including a 3-2 advantage when the game has been played in Oxford, but the teams have not met since 2009. The Gamecocks have won each of the last two meetings, including a 16-10 win in Columbia on Sept. 24, 2009, and a 31-24 victory on Oct. 4, 2008 in their last trip to the Ole Miss campus. All four games played between the two universities in this century and 12 of the previous 15 contests have been decided by seven points or less. The Rebels last win over Carolina came in 2004.

South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC) hosts Tennessee (3-4, 1-3 SEC) this Saturday, Oct. 27, while Ole Miss (5-3, 1-3 SEC) has a bye this weekend.

