Suspect arrested in weekend shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say Michael Griffin is in custody and charged with murder after a deadly weekend shooting.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says 25-year-old Jerri Sigmon died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Columbia police say the shooting happened before six Saturday morning on Norman St. near Columbia College.

Investigators say Griffin initially told officers that Sigmon was shot during a home invasion.

Police say Griffin and Sigmon were living together at the time of the shooting.