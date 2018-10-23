Despite past troubles, Swinney and Clemson can make history at FSU

Greg Brzozowski,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dating back to 1993, Clemson has only won two of their last thirteen games at Florida State. Dabo Swinney just tasted victory for the first time as a head coach at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2016 when the Tigers defeated the Seminoles 37-34 on their way to a division, conference, and national championship.

Swinney had previously gone 0-4 on the road against his Atlantic division rivals.

This Saturday, the No. 2 team in the country travels back to Tallahassee to face a 4-3 FSU squad that’s won three of their last four under first-year coach Willie Taggart.

Victory would make this Tigers team the first in school history to win back-to-back games at the Seminoles’ stadium and the first team to ever win four-straight conference games over FSU in ACC history.

