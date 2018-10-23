Gamecocks to face Wolfpack, Tar Heels in Charlotte in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Gamecock baseball team will play a pair of games at BB&T Ballpark, home of the Charlotte Knights, in 2019. The Gamecocks will face North Carolina State on Tuesday, April 2 and North Carolina on Tuesday, April 16, the Knights announced tonight (Tuesday, Oct. 23). Both games have a 7 p.m. first pitch.

The Gamecocks will be the home team in the matchup with the Wolfpack, while the Tar Heels will be the home team on the scoreboard on the 16th.

This will be the fourth-straight season the Gamecocks and Tar Heels will meet at BB&T Ballpark, while this is the first meeting between South Carolina and NC State in Charlotte. The two teams did face off in a fall scrimmage at Founders Park last month.

The Knights announced nine games in their Collegiate Baseball Series this evening. Tickets for all the games will go on sale at a later date.

The full 2019 South Carolina baseball schedule will be announced Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 24).