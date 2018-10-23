Investigator Farrah Turner succumbs to injuries sustained in Florence shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Another officer who authorities say was ambushed in an attack in Florence County earlier this month has died from her injuries.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said Deputy Farrah B. Turner died Monday following the incident that left five others wounded.

Florence Police Department Sergeant Terrence Carraway was also killed.

All the victims were allegedly shot by 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins.

Authorities say officers were ambushed when they arrived at his home to speak with his son about a sex assault investigation on October 5.

He’s currently charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded.