Lexington Co. Sheriff to hire bilingual deputy as Hispanic community’s victim’s advocate

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO) – Hispanics affected by crime in Lexington County will soon have a victim advocate to turn to, thanks to funding from more than $46 million in grants recently awarded to multiple state agencies.

On Tuesday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced that it will be hiring a bilingual deputy to help close the gap between those who have a language barrier and the reporting of crimes.

“This position will focus on building trust and serving the needs of crime victims.” Lexington County Sheriff, Jay Koon said, “We want every victim to feel completely comfortable in coming forward.”

LCSD hopes to fill the position before the end of the year, according to Koon.