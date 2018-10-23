Lexington Police ‘Adopt A Cop’ Fall Festival Tuesday

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department “Adopt-a-Cop” Fall Festival is happening Tuesday night.

You’re invited to bring the whole family for some fun, games, food, rides, and more, say organizers.

The event is $5s per person or $20 per family.

Proceeds benefit the Lexington Police Department “Adopt-a-Cop” Foundation.

The fun kicks off at 5:30 Tuesday and runs until 8:30pm.

The event will be held at the Town of Lexington Municpial Complex at 111 Maiden Lane.