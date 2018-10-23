Richland Library hosts ‘Still in the Water’ : The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland Library will host an event with local artists who were impacted by the 2015 floods.

The event, titled Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods runs 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 23 at the Assembly street location.

Local Artists Share Their Personal Photos & Stories in New Exhibit

WHAT: Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods WHEN: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.,

Tuesday, October 23 WHERE: Richland Library Main 1431 Assembly St.,

Columbia, SC 29201 Richland Library Main WHO: Free & open to the public