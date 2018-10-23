Richland Library hosts ‘Still in the Water’ : The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland Library will host an event with local artists who were impacted by the 2015 floods.
The event, titled Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods runs 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 23 at the Assembly street location.
Local Artists Share Their Personal Photos & Stories in New Exhibit
WHAT: Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods
WHEN: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.,
Tuesday, October 23
WHERE: Richland Library Main
1431 Assembly St.,
Columbia, SC 29201
WHO: Free & open to the public