Richland Library hosts ‘Still in the Water’ : The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Richland Library will host an event with local artists who were impacted by the 2015 floods.

The event, titled  Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods  runs 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 23 at the Assembly street location.

Local Artists Share Their Personal Photos & Stories in New Exhibit

WHAT:    Still in the Water: The Impact of the 2015 SC Floods

WHEN:    6:30 – 8:30 p.m.,
Tuesday, October 23

WHERE:   Richland Library Main

                1431 Assembly St.,
Columbia, SC 29201

WHO:      Free & open to the public
