Students react after fight breaks out during Benedict-Voorhees scrimmage game

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A riot breaks out in the middle of a preseason scrimmage game between Benedict and Voorhees College Monday night.

Students tell ABC Columbia news that the fight started from a foul.

“After that really both teams came off their bench and then everything from there went bad,” Jasmine Clements, Benedict student said.

The game was supposed to be closed to the public, however according to students, without security, outsiders came in.

Clements is a former athlete and says things get heated when you play rival teams, but Monday nights fight was taken too far.

“I can see how in the moment stuff happens but, you really have to control yourself,” Clements said. “As we get older we have to learn what not to do and what to do and the time and place. It could have been handled differently.”

The athletic department released this statement regarding Monday nights fight:

“The incident during the scrimmage tonight between Benedict College and Voorhees College does not represent the behavior nor the athletic conduct that we support at Benedict. To our guests, students, families and fans, we apologize that your experience tonight was not enjoyable. Please know that an investigation is taking place now and we are committed to resolving this matter and resuming an enjoyable, family friendly basketball season.”

No word on possible injuries or charges at this time.