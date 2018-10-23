Will Muschamp updates Gamecock injuries ahead of Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp brought good and bad news to Tuesday’s press conference.

According to Coach Boom, defensive lineman DJ Wonnum practiced on Tuesday and has been cleared to play against Tennessee Saturday. Wonnum has been out since injuring a ligament in his foot in the season-opener against Coastal.

Muschamp also said Tuesday he expects AJ Turner back Saturday. The junior running back has averaged 6.24 yards per carry this season, the highest of Carolina’s running backs.

That’s all the good news Muschamp had for injuries. USC expects to be down two members of its secondary, according to the head coach. Graduate transfer safety Nick Harvey is still in the concussion protocol and safety JT Ibe will be held out with a knee injury.

The Gamecocks host Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.