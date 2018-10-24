Former Tiger to be honored by Lake Marion Friday night

Mike Gillespie,

SANTEE, S.C. (WOLO) — Clemson great and Lake Marion High alum Mike Williams will be honored by his former high school Friday night when the Gators host Ridgeland/Hardeeville.

Lake Marion will retire Williams’ old #7 he wore during his playing days at the school.

Williams finished his career at Lake Marion as the third-ranked player in the state, then joined the Clemson Tigers, where he played three seasons (2013-14, ’16) at with a medical redshirt in 2015.

Williams was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers.

