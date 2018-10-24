Man admits being intoxicated when falsely reporting abduction of 2 children

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police say the man arrested for falsely reporting that two children were abducted during a car theft at a local hotel was intoxicated when he made the claim.

Darrell Kendall Shealy,55, is charged with Filing a False Report and will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Under SC law, a person who ‘knowingly files a false report is guilty of a felony and upon conviction, must be imprisoned for not more than five years or fined not more than $1,000 or both.’

Police still don’t know his motive.

“We were having a very difficult time getting confirmation on name, ages, where they were residing and just verifying his story,”Police Chief Skip Holbrook said. “As you would suspect we have to air on the side of caution and pursue everything like it is until we know otherwise.”

CPD officers were initially dispatched to 180 Stoneridge Drive at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Shealy reported that his two sons, ages 3 and 7 were asleep inside of a dark blue BMW when he quickly went inside the hotel. When he returned a few minutes later, Shealy said the car and children were gone.

Officers were immediately deployed to areas around the hotel, along interstates, and across the City to search for the vehicle and children. Two South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopters searched from the air. CPD officers were also joined in the search efforts by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

“We have dedicated a lot of resources and man hours, an aircraft and technology. We pulled resources from other assignments,” Holbrook said. “It’s just been a very frustrating day to have this. We are glad that the children are safe of course, but this is something that’s unacceptable and we will hold Mr. Shealy accountable for his actions.”

Investigators researched Shealy’s criminal history and family connections, and learned that he is acquaintances with the children’s mother but is not the biological father as he first claimed.

The children’s mother has been cooperating with CPD.

After several hours, CPD investigators located both children safe; the 3-year-old was at a daycare and then to the care of a relative, and the 7-year-old was at a local school. CPD officers also located the vehicle.

At this time, there is no indication that the children were ever at the Extended Stay hotel.

Chief Holbrook says, “We have to err on the side of caution and investigate everything just as it’s reported until we have proven otherwise.”