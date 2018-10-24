New program hopes to spark unity and open dialogue

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Throughout Columbia today, groups sat down for lunch in an effort to create unity and understanding by having a simple conversation.

The Across the Table program was held at multiple locations including the Richland Library, Spirit Communications Park, aboard a Comet Bus.

Organizers say the purpose of the initiative is to get people to come together and foster better ways of communicating with each other. While, the program is still just beginning the process of opening a dialogue here in Columbia, officials say The Across the Table Program has also seen its share of success in other cities like Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky.