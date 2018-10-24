The deputies who drove into flood waters, trapping and killing two patients, have been fired

CONWAY, S.C. (WOLO) — Two deputies accused of driving into a flooded roadway, which resulted in the death of two mental-health patients, have been fired.

Officials say Horry County Deputies Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop drove through flood waters on Highway 76, near Little Pee Dee River the night of September 18th. Rains from Hurricane Florence had flooded the area.

The van was swept away by the floodwaters and the two deputies tried unsuccessfully to rescue the women who had been trapped in the back of the van.

Nearly 24 hours after the two women died, their bodies were finally pulled out of the still submerged van.

The victims were identified as Windy Newton, 45, of Shallotte, N.C. and Nicolette Green, 43, of Myrtle Beach.

Horry County officials say the officers were transporting the two following involuntary commitments by a physician.

The bodies of the two mental health patients who were trapped and drowned inside a transport van swept into SC flood waters yesterday, were finally recovered this evening. Here’s what we’ve learned: pic.twitter.com/0vdShPT1HA — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) September 20, 2018

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday (10/24) that the two deputies had been terminated. The pair had been on administrative leave since the incident.