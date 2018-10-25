Final gubernatorial debate sway some voters

Greeneville, S.C. (WOLO) – Another heated debate between gubernatorial candidates took place on Thursday evening. Both candidate answered a wide range of questions, using this debate as one of their last chances to sway voters.

Passionate and persistent, both Henry McMaster and James Smith took jabs at each other in their second debate. McMaster still insisting that Smith will raise taxes in South Carolina, and Smith quickly defending himself and adding that McMaster isn’t fit for the job.

Both men on opposite sides of the fence when it came to abortion and immigration.

Voters found this debate to be more enjoyable than their last, and some voters even left with a change of heart.

Both candidates used the last few minutes to gush about their running mates who will have their own debate on Monday in Columbia at 7 p.m.