Gamecock coordinators join Carolina Calls tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecocks offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will join host Todd Ellis for tonight’s weekly Carolina Calls radio call-in show. The show takes place from Wild Wing Café (729 Lady Street) in the Vista beginning at 7 pm.

The show can be heard on the flagship station of the Gamecocks, WNKT-FM (107.5 FM), and over the Internet at GamecocksOnline.com.