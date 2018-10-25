New jobs coming to Lexington Co.

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– 60 new jobs are on the way to Lexington Co.

According to the governor’s office, Nucor, a metal building system manufacturer is expanding its operations in Swansea with an investment of seven million dollars.

Nucor has operated in its current location since 1995.

The company says it will be adding 57,000 square feet to its existing facility.

Officials say hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the coming weeks, and interested applicants should visit www.nucor.com for more information.