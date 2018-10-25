Powerball rolls to $750 million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is home to the winning Mega Millions ticket, but you now have a chance to try your luck at Powerball.

Saturday’s Jackpot is now at $750 million, according to SC Lottery officials.

Lottery officials say the Powerball is now at its third largest jackpot.

In a release, SC Lottery officials annoucned that a player at the A & D Food Mart on W. Floyd Baker Blvd. in Gaffney purchased a ticket with PowerPlay® worth $100,000. A $50,000 winning ticket was sold 20 miles away in Spartanburg at the Citgo Food Mart at 1001 N. Church St.

Tickets for Saturday’s $750 million jackpot are available at lottery retailers statewide. Tickets cost $2, and in South Carolina must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. for Saturday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing. The cash value is $428.6 million, say lottery officials.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.