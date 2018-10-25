River Bluff HS principal wins principal of the year

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– For the second year in a row the Midlands is home to the national high school principal of the year.

Thursday morning the National Association of Secondary School Principals announced River Bluff High School principal Dr. Lucas Clamp as this year’s winner.

Last year Chapin High School’s Akil Ross took home the honor.

According to a press release from LCSD One the award was given in part because, “Dr. Clamp fosters a culture that stems from a unique desire to connect with each person, developing their skills and talents, and believing their individual and collective contribution to a

local and global community will change the world.”

Dr. Clamp has served as the school’s principal since its founding in 2011.