Two Notch Road in Lexington closed due to fatal traffic accident

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say Two Notch Road between South Hampton Avenue and Hollis Road is still closed.

Authorities say this is due to a vehicle accident.

Highway Patrol has confirmed there has been one fatality.

S.C. trooper David Jones said the accident involved a motorcycle and a car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are on scene investigating this incident.

Check back with ABC Columbia for more updates.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Lexington Co. Deputies Searching for Theft Suspect
Video Lexington Deputies: Searching for Suspects W...
Lexington Deputies identify two men in connection ...
Potbellied Pig: Swine Suspect in Lexington County

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android