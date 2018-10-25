Two Notch Road in Lexington closed due to fatal traffic accident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say Two Notch Road between South Hampton Avenue and Hollis Road is still closed.

Authorities say this is due to a vehicle accident.

Highway Patrol has confirmed there has been one fatality.

S.C. trooper David Jones said the accident involved a motorcycle and a car.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are on scene investigating this incident.

Check back with ABC Columbia for more updates.