Honor the dream food drive to take donations to help families in need

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It may seem like you have plenty of time, but before you know it Christmas will be here. One area program wants to make sure you can help some who may be less fortunate before getting lost in the holiday hustle and bustle.

Starting Monday October 29th, the City of Columbia will kick off their annual Dr. Martin Luther King Junior, Honor the Dream Food Drive to help get donations for the Harvest Hope Food Bank.

Officials say they hold this fundraiser every year to keep Dr. King’s tradition of community service alive. At the same time, helping put food on the tables of area families who can’t afford it during the holiday season.

Organizers tell us some of the most requested items include canned fruit and vegetables, dry goods, and canned meats. You have until December 7th, 2018 to make a donation that could help put food on the table for an area family during the holidays.

Drop off locations are listed below.

City Hall, 1737 Main Street

Columbia Art Center, 1227 Taylor St. Ste. C

Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley Street

Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon WayEarlewood Park, 1111 Recreation Drive (inside Columbia Parks & Recreation Administration Office)

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat Street

Greenview Park, 6700 David Street

Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Avenue

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant Street

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Avenue

Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 2300 Greene Street

Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Drive

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Avenue

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan Street

Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

City Human Resources, 1225 Lady Street

Columbia Fire Department Headquarters, 1800 Laurel Street

Columbia Police Department Headquarters, 1 Justice Square

City of Columbia Satellite Payment Center, 3905 Ensor Avenue

Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center, 1136 Washington Street