Richland County deputies continue their search for suspect in chainsaw attack

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are continuing a their search for a woman they say is accused of attacking a victim with a chainsaw.

According to authorities Tiera Burgess, 23, assaulted the victim on September 9.

The victim suffered injures, deputies say.

Burgess is wanted for aggravated assault.

Officials ask if you have any information you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC ( 888-274-6372).