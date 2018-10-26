The Salvation Army to take applications for Christmas toy assistance

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s almost that time of the year again. ABC Columbia is once again partnering with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree. The initiative helps make sure that every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

Before it’s time to start picking your Angel’s, the Salvation Army is holding an Angel Tree registration to see who will need their assistance and will begin taking applications starting Tuesday October 30th until Thursday November 1st.

The Salvation Army will accept applications at the Ruff Building on the South Carolina Fairgrounds located at 1200 Rosewood Drive. The hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday 9am – 7pm

Wednesday & Thursday 9am -3:30pm

Keep in mind, children will NOT be allowed inside of the Fairgrounds building during the registration. Organizers suggest you make child care arrangements and not bring your children to the Fairgrounds or not to leave them in your car.

In order apply for assistance to must bring the following items with you:

Picture ID for the head of the household

ID Cards for everyone living in the household Accepted items include (Driver’s License, State Issued ID’s, US Passports, Employee ID card, School ID card, Health Insurance card, Matricula Consular ID card, U.S. Military ID card and Birth Certificate.)

Proof of age for every child 12 years old and under which are the only children eligible for the program.

If you use SNAP bring your EBT card and proof of SNAP benefits. ( if you have proof of SNAP benefits you do not need to bring the next two items listed below)

Proof of income from the last 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions.

If someone is in the house over the age of 18 and does not have income, the head of the household must provide a written statement to verify no income.

If you have additional questions you can click here at: http://www.doingthemostgood.org/