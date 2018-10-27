‘Boo at the Zoo’ underway at Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Riverbanks Zoo And Garden is scaring up a fall favorite. “Boo At The Zoo” is in full swing.

Zoo-goers will enjoy visiting treat stations along the zoo’s trick-or-treat trail, splashing in a sea of soapy suds at Frankenstein’s foam zone… and join in a nightly costume parade.

“Boo At The Zoo” runs through October 30th.

Zoo officials ask you to purchase the tickets ahead of time as they sell out.

October 19–30, 2018 @ 6:00–9:00pm

Children younger than 2 free.

Tickets should be purchased in advance. A limited number of tickets available.

Remaining tickets on any night of the event will be sold for $13 at the gate.

 

 

