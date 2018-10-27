SC State faces Coastal in hurricane relief game Saturday

CONWAY, SC–South Carolina State fans can get an early look at the men’s basketball team in action when they take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Saturday Oct. 27th in exhibition play at the HTC Center. The opening tip has been set for 3 p.m.

The game is being played to help support Hurricane Florence relief efforts. This is the second straight year the two teams have come together in support of relief efforts for victims affected by natural disasters.

“Coach Ellis and his staff reached out and asked did we have any interest in participating in an exhibition game to benefit those affected by the recent Hurricanes, that had a major effect on many in the Pee Dee and Coastal Communities here in South Carolina,” said head coach Murray Garvin. “Our answer was an immediate yes.”

“Any time that you can help people that have been negatively impacted by the recent Hurricanes. We as South Carolina State Bulldogs, will do whatever we can to lighten the load for others,” said Garvin.

CCU has provided a special free admission rate for fans who donate canned goods or make a monetary donation will gain free admission to the game. The canned goods will be given to the University’s food pantry, while the monetary donations will support the faculty/staff and student benevolence funds.

Checks should be made payable to the Coastal Educational Foundation (CEF) with “Benevolence Fund” included on the memo line.

Garvin also noted, “This is an excellent opportunity for us to compete against one of top programs in the Sun Belt Conference in an exhibition game that will help prepare us for another tough non-conference slate against teams like, Tulsa, College of Charleston, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and Cincinnati just to name a few.”

