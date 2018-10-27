South Carolina State beats Howard, 27-21

WASHINGTON — Tyrece Nick threw for 154 yards and rushed for 69 yards with two touchdowns and South Carolina State beat Howard 27-21 on Saturday.

Nick’s 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter extended South Carolina State’s lead to 27-7. But Howard answered with a 65-yard touchdown and got within a score with 1:53 remaining on Dedrick Parson‘s 2-yard run.

Nick was 10-of-18 passing for South Carolina State (3-5, 3-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). He carried it 19 times. Freshman Omar Cummings rushed 11 times for 90 yards and one touchdown. Freshman Quincy Hill and Alex Brown each had an interception.

Parson carried it 13 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns for Howard (3-4, 3-2). Caylin Newton passed for 118 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions and he added 106 yards on 18 rushes.