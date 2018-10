Gamecocks sum up third-straight win over Vols

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks won their third SEC game of the season, taking their third-straight against Tennessee 27-24 Saturday night.

Jake Bentley, Rico Dowdle, DJ Wonnum, and Bryson Allen-Williams all discuss their big games and what led each of them and Carolina as a whole to success in their home SEC finale.