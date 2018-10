Man identified in Richland County deadly shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One man is dead following a shooting Friday night at a richland county apartment complex.

Rondal Bonnette,58, died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The incident happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Beatty Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.