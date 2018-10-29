Clemson’s November 10th game at BC start time on six-day hold

Greg Brzozowski,

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of November 10.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Wake Forest at NC State 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, Nov. 9

Louisville at Syracuse 7 p.m., ESPN2 (previously announced)

Saturday, Nov. 10

North Carolina at Duke, 12:20 p.m., Raycom

Liberty at Virginia, 3 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the following three games. Game times and network designations will be decided after the games of Nov. 3.

Clemson at Boston College (six-day hold)

Miami at Georgia Tech (six-day hold)

Virginia Tech at Pitt (six-day hold)

The ACC contributed to this article.

