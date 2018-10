Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies say a 17 year old is dead following a shooting Sunday night.

Investigators say it happened around 9pm on the 400 block of Deerwood St. near Rosewood.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.