Hayden Hurst catches first TD pass of NFL career

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – Former Gamecocks tight end Hayden Hurst caught his first touchdown of his NFL career Saturday close to his old campus, scoring late as his Ravens lost to the Panthers 36-21.

Touchdown. @Lj_era8 ➡️ haydenrhurst for the score. That's the first career TD Hurst, and the first passing TD for Jackson. pic.twitter.com/xMPdiLZQri — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2018

Hurst, who missed the start to the season with a stress fracture in his foot, had only one catch for seven yards so far in his rookie season entering the day. But the first round pick caught two of his three targets on the day for 29 yards.