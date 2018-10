Richland Library hosting Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Richland Library is hosting the annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Stroll from 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, October 31 at the Main location (1431 Assembly Street).

Everyone is invited to come out dressed in costume. There will be activities followed by trick-or-treating in the Main Street District.

