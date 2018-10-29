Start time for USC-UF held off via six-day selection

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina’s football game against Florida, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 10 in Gainesville, Fla., has been held for a six-day selection, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday. A kickoff time and television designation will be determined following the completion of games on Nov. 3.

The South Carolina vs. Florida matchup is one of five games whose kickoff time and TV network will be determined after the Nov. 3 games. Available time slots include 12 p.m. ET on both CBS and ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Florida holds a 26-9-3 lead in the all-time series between the schools, though the Gamecocks have won five of the last eight meetings. Carolina won last season’s matchup, 28-20 and last won in Gainesville in 2014, a 23-20 overtime victory.

Prior to facing the Gators, South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) takes the field this Saturday, Nov. 3 to face Ole Miss. Kickoff in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Football TV Selections for Saturday, Nov. 10

Vanderbilt at Missouri – 12 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Mississippi State at Alabama – 3:30 p.m. ET – CBS

South Carolina at Florida – TBA

Auburn at Georgia – TBA

LSU at Arkansas – TBA

Kentucky at Tennessee – TBA

Ole Miss at Texas A&M – TBA

Available TV Windows

12 p.m. ET – ESPN

12 p.m. ET – CBS

3:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

7 p.m. ET – ESPN

7:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.