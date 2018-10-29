Start time for USC-UF held off via six-day selection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — South Carolina’s football game against Florida, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 10 in Gainesville, Fla., has been held for a six-day selection, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday. A kickoff time and television designation will be determined following the completion of games on Nov. 3.
The South Carolina vs. Florida matchup is one of five games whose kickoff time and TV network will be determined after the Nov. 3 games. Available time slots include 12 p.m. ET on both CBS and ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
Florida holds a 26-9-3 lead in the all-time series between the schools, though the Gamecocks have won five of the last eight meetings. Carolina won last season’s matchup, 28-20 and last won in Gainesville in 2014, a 23-20 overtime victory.
Prior to facing the Gators, South Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) takes the field this Saturday, Nov. 3 to face Ole Miss. Kickoff in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.
Football TV Selections for Saturday, Nov. 10
Vanderbilt at Missouri – 12 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Mississippi State at Alabama – 3:30 p.m. ET – CBS
South Carolina at Florida – TBA
Auburn at Georgia – TBA
LSU at Arkansas – TBA
Kentucky at Tennessee – TBA
Ole Miss at Texas A&M – TBA
Available TV Windows
12 p.m. ET – ESPN
12 p.m. ET – CBS
3:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network
7 p.m. ET – ESPN
7:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network
Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.