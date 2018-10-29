The Comet offers free rides for not so spooky Halloween stroll

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Pull out your costumes and get ready for the Richland Library’s Not So Spooky Halloween stroll. The Comet transit service is teaming up with the Richland Library this Halloween. Organizers say anyone who would like to participate can come by and pick up candy at the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets from 3pm to 5pm on Wednesday October 31st.

Here’s something that just as sweet, The Comet is offering free rides on fixed routes to anyone in a costume on Halloween. And make sure to make those outfits creative because the Comet will hold a costume contest where the winner could walk away with a 31 day pass. You’ll also have the chance to post a selfie of you donning your costume and care share it on @CatchTheComet social media accounts using the hashtag #Comet costume.

In order to take part in the contest, The Comet says the costume must have a visible identifiable costume. No masks will be allowed on the bus or at the transit center in an effort to make sure everyone has a good, but safe time.