Wonnum Brothers Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — University of South Carolina junior D.J. Wonnum was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, and his brother, Dylan Wonnum, was honored as SEC Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The Wonnum brothers are the first set of brothers in SEC history to earn Player of the Week nods in the same week.

The duo earned weekly recognition from the SEC after their efforts in Saturday’s 27-24 Carolina victory over Tennessee. D.J. Wonnum returned to the defensive lineup for the first time since Sept. 1 after missing the last five games due to injury. He made a huge impact on the win, finishing with a pair of sacks, including a game-clinching sack on Tennessee’s final play of the game to seal Carolina’s victory.

This is D.J. Wonnum’s third-career SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week nod. He was honored twice in 2017 after victories over Tennessee and Arkansas.

Dylan Wonnum made his first-career start at right tackle and played like a seasoned veteran, grading out at 71 percent and helping the Gamecocks rush for 224 yards on 5.6 yards per carry. He was the first Gamecock true freshman to start on the offensive line since Mike Matulis in 2011.

Together, the Wonnum brothers were the first siblings to start for Carolina since 2014, when Gerald Dixon and Gerald Dixon Jr. were in the defensive lineup together.

Carolina (4-3, 3-3 SEC) returns to action Saturday, Nov. 3 to face Ole Miss. Kickoff in Oxford, Miss., is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.