Dabo before Playoff poll: “Don’t eat the cheese”

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney won’t be watching the first College Football Playoff Rankings show when the initial poll is released Tuesday night, but Clemson’s coach expects, and honestly, knows the Tigers will be in the top four.

But Swinney doesn’t want his team buying into any new hype ahead of their game Saturday with Louisville and instead, is concerned that the Tigers stay focused on what’s gotten them to 8-0 so far this season.