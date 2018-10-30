Dabo Swinney shares successes, and a few laughs, as Clemson embraces meditation

Greg Brzozowski,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – “Oh, the world we live in…”

Dabo Swinney went deep into story time from inside the Tigers’ team facilities Tuesday by breaking down the team’s meditation sessions they hold every Thursday.

Working with Mitt Lowder, Ph.D., a sports psychology based out of Greenville, Clemson’s players and coaches meet once a week to reflect and relax in group work, guided by the Headspace app.

While players and Swinney have mentioned its benefits, Clemson’s head coach said he knew that his team would be successful in their top 25 showdown with NC State earlier this month because of what their defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, was doing during their time in deep thought.

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, National Sports, Sports
Tags:
Share

Related

Dabo before Playoff poll: “Don’t eat t...
Wilkins, Ferrell, Etienne, Lamar named award semif...
Lawrence earns ACC honor for third time this seaso...
Clemson’s November 10th game at BC start tim...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android