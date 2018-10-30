Dabo Swinney shares successes, and a few laughs, as Clemson embraces meditation

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – “Oh, the world we live in…”

Dabo Swinney went deep into story time from inside the Tigers’ team facilities Tuesday by breaking down the team’s meditation sessions they hold every Thursday.

Working with Mitt Lowder, Ph.D., a sports psychology based out of Greenville, Clemson’s players and coaches meet once a week to reflect and relax in group work, guided by the Headspace app.

While players and Swinney have mentioned its benefits, Clemson’s head coach said he knew that his team would be successful in their top 25 showdown with NC State earlier this month because of what their defensive coordinator, Brent Venables, was doing during their time in deep thought.