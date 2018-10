Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– 90’s r&b stars En Vogue will headline this year’s Famously Hot New Year party.

The group had hits back in the day like Never Gonna Get It, and Free Your Mind.

En Vogue will be joined by the Soda City Brass Band and Charleston hip-hop group Little Stranger.

This is Columbia’s 8th Famously Hot New Year celebration.