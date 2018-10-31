City cancels annual Breast Cancer Conference and Breakfast

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- The City of Columbia has announced the cancellation of their annual Breast Cancer Awareness Conference and Breakfast due to a forecast of inclement weather. The Conference was scheduled to take place Thursday November 1st at 11:30 in the morning. While the Breakfast was set to be held the following day, Friday November 2nd from 6 until 9 in the morning.

If you have purchased tickets and had plans of attending either of these events City officials say you can get a refund from the person you purchased the tickets from. You can also use the ticket money as a donation that would go toward the Bosom Buddies Fund, a group that helps women get bras specifically made to fit their bodies after undergoing a mastectomy.

To find out other ways you can still help contribute you can go to the City’s website at: https://columbiasc.gov/