Dominion offers to manage portion of Santee Cooper

Columbia, S.C. (AP, WOLO)–Dominion Energy is now saying not only does it want to take over SCANA, it is also willing to manage part of state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

In a motion filed Tuesday and provided to ABC Columbia News, Dominion energy has a judge throw out Santee Cooper’s request for a $351 million Public Interest Fund and written a letter to the utility’s chairman offering to run parts of the business.

Dominion is in the process of buying SCE&G’s parent company.

SCE&G and Santee Cooper were the utilities behind the VC Summer nuclear reactor debacle that cost rate-payers billions and cost thousands of jobs.

A spokesperson for the governor says if Dominion is interested in Santee Cooper, it should offer to buy it.