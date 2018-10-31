Midlands community gets spooky for Halloween

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A Midlands community known for going all out on Halloween has done it again.

Last year 1,800 people did their trick or treating in the Elmwood Park community, and this year that number is expected to be higher.

“We love that it’s blocked off,” April Sundell, a Midlands resident said. “There is a good police presence. All of the neighbors go all out and its pretty amazing. We really enjoy it. I think we will be coming back every year.”

“We just love doing it,” Chuck Archie,a Elmwood Park resident said. “Seeing the kids come out and having the ability to run around the streets without worrying about cars. And letting them know that Elmwood park is a friendly environment and friendly community. We love having people come through here.”